Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in south Belfast on Saturday, 26th October

By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:53 BST
The expected delays are due to a Sports Direct Irish Premiership football match between Linfield and Cliftonville

The match will take place at The National Stadium, kicking off at 3pm.

Road users are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

The Boucher Road area BelfastThe Boucher Road area Belfast
Police ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets.

The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.

