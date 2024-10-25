Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The expected delays are due to a Sports Direct Irish Premiership football match between Linfield and Cliftonville

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match will take place at The National Stadium, kicking off at 3pm.

Road users are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

The Boucher Road area Belfast

Police ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets.