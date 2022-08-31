Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Morrow from Ivan Murdock & Sons (undertakers) Facebook page

His funeral took place at Murdock’s Funeral Home, Coleraine at 2pm today with burial afterwards in Portstewart New Cemetery.

Mr Morrow was injured in the collision on August 21 and he died on August 26 in hospital.

He is deeply mourned by his father Ronnie, brother Alan, daughter Rebecca and partner of Lesley-Anne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rev Canon George Graham who led the service from Murdock’s funeral Home in Coleraine at 2pm, expressed deep sympathy to the family at the sudden loss of a 23-year-old father, son, brother and partner.

He was later buried in Portstewart New Cemetery.

Canon Graham, from the Parish of Dunluce, Bushmills, spoke of how Stefan was “a particularly gifted mechanic” whose sole interest outside family life was “engines and motors”.

"There is a deep sense of shock and a deep sense of sorrow at Stefan’s death,” said Canon Graham.

"I want to express my deep sympathy to your family who are still very shocked in this terrible situation.”

A PSNI spokesman yesterday said at the time of the collision “a man and a woman had been walking along the road when there was a collision with a van” and “the driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people”.“Sadly, the male, 23-year-old Stefan Morrow, from the Coleraine area has since passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained due to the collision. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.“To date, we have arrested two males in their 30s, one who has been released unconditionally and a second who has been released on bail, pending further enquiries as part of our investigation.“At this time I would like to make a renewed appeal for information and ask any witnesses to come forward to police.“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the Moyarget Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, 21st August and who may have dash-cam or any mobile footage of the collision which could help our investigation.”

Canon Graham added that Stefan attended Ballysally Primary School and Coleraine Secondary.

"Stefan was a gifted mechanic who was happiest when working at an engine, be it a lawnmower or a car, he was really mechanically gifted,” said Canon Graham.

.”And he was also known for the care and consideration he showed to others, including his daughter, his family and his pet dog."

On Social media the Stefan Morrow Memorial page was set up to pay tribute to the young man.

It has been stocked with images and videos from friends.

Tributes are paid to the young father, including:

"Just to let everyone know on the day wee lay Stefan to rest my father has asked for anyone that is coming to dress casual and wear bright colours as Stefan wasnt one for suit and tie. All other details to follow keep eye on page and give it a wee share.”