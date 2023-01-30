Samuel McAuley: Tributes paid to young man 'who had a beautiful warmth of character and was a great one for a good yarn'

The 26-year-old died after being involved with a collision with a bus around 7.40pm on Saturday on Donegall Square West.

Since then social media has been full of tributes to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Wave Trauma Centre Facebook page says: “It’s with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Samuel McAuley at the weekend.

"Towards Inclusion participants had the pleasure of meeting Samuel at the opening of Patricia Downey’s new play ‘Yellow Pack’ on Thursday night.

"He was a delightful young man, kind and welcoming and he looked after our guys very well. This is an incredible loss of someone so young. RIP”

Another post on The TOOL BOX at Compassion Belfast said: “We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of Samuel McAuley in Belfast city centre of Saturday night.

""Sammy" (pictured to the right of Pip) has been a regular every Wednesday at Compassion Belfast's The Tool Box project where he enjoyed getting stuck in to a range of woodwork projects, all the while discovering a whole new range of skills he didn't even realise he had!

Samuel McAuley

"Everyone loved Sammy, he had a beautiful warmth of character, was a great one for a good yarn, was very funny - always polite and courteous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wore his heart on his sleeve and his openness and honesty about his life experiences were an inspiration to all of us at The Tool Box who shared a work bench with him.

"The room just won't be the same without him!

"Compassion Belfast wish to express our sincerest sympathies to all Sammy's family and friends.

"We share your sense of grief and tragic loss at this very sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend posted: “So sad!!!! sleep tight Samuel Alexander”.

And another friend posted: “Can’t believe I’m actually writing this, this world is so cruel you had your whole life ahead of you chum.

“You will be sadly missed by so many people. I’m just glad we have all the memories together. Rest in Peace.”

Samuel is described on social media as a

Advertisement Hide Ad