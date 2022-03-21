School Bus Strike Northern Ireland: Full list of bus route closures and expected school disruption.

There is expected to be some disruption across Northern Ireland schools this week, with school buses and meals being impacted.

Members of the Unite Union are undertaking strike action.

The Northern Ireland Education Authority (EA) has released details of the disruptions, that many parents had to navigate this morning.

Specialist schools are the most impacted, with many bus routes being impacted across the province.

Here's everything you need to know about the disruption.

What school bus routes will be impacted by the bus strike?

These are the school bus routes that will be impacted by the strike according to Education Authority Northern Ireland:

Dromore

Omagh & Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Knocknagor PS & Tummery PS & Dromore PS

Bus routes: 2-0229 & 2-0230 & 2-0231 & 2-0232

Dromore

Newtownstewart

St Patricks PS Newtownstewart & Newtownstewart Model PS & Feeder service for Castlederg HS & Christian Brothers Grammar School & Omagh Academy & Omagh High School & Loreto Convent Grammar School & Sacred Heart College & Drumragh Integrated College

Bus routes: 2-0111 & 2-0112 & 2-0113 & 2-0114 & 2-0115

Lisburn

Academy PS

Bus routes: 4-4033 & 4-4034 & 4-4035 & 4-4036

Bangor, Dundonald & Newtownards

Dundonald HS, Lagan College & Longstone Special School

Bus routes: 4-2021 & 4-5139 & 4-5140

Lisbane & Quarry Road

Killinchy Primary School

Bus routes: 4-4001 & 4-4003 & 4-4004 & 4-4005 & 4-4006

Dundonald

Lagan College

Bus routes: 4-2004

Belfast

Glenveagh Special School, Cedar Lodge Special School, Fleming Fulton School, Harberton Special School, Mitchell House Special School, Oakwood Assessment Centre,

St Gerard's Education Resource Centre

Bus routes: 1-5021, 1-5009, 1-5010, 1-5113, 1-5013 & 1-5014 & 1-5139, 1-5021 & 1-5022 & 1-5133, 1-5023 & 1-5024, 1-5025 & 1-5026 & 1-5007, 1-5027 & 1-5028,

11-5031 & 1-5032, 1-5033 & 1-5034, 1-5039 & 1-5040, 1-5041 & 1-5042, 1-5053 & 1-5054 & 1-5109, 1-5055 & 1- 5056 & 1-5116, 1-5066 & 1-5067 & 1-5120, 1-5076 & 1-5077, 1-5088 & 1-5110 & 1-5125, 1-5140 & 1-5141

Lisbellaw

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Patrick's Primary School Mullunanaskea

Bus routes: 2-2052 & 2-2053 & 2-2054 & 2-2055

Tempo & Brookeborough & Enniskillen

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Holy Trinity Primary School

Bus routes: 2-2079 & 2-2080 & 2-2081 & 2-2082

Garrison & Belcoo & Ballinamallard

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Columban's Primary School

Bus routes: 2-2105 & 2-2106 & 2-2107 & 2-2107 & 2-2108

Newtownbutler & Lisnaskea

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Maguiresbridge Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge & St Kevins College Lisnaskea

Bus routes: 2-2114 & 2-2115 & 2-2116 & 2-2117

Bellanaleck & Derrylin & Enniskillen

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Aidans High School & St Naile's Primary School & St Marys Primary School Teemore

Bus routes: 2-2140 & 2-2141 & 2-2142 & 2-2143 & 2-2144

Rosslea & Newtownbutler

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Newtownbutler Primary School & St Mary's Primary School & St Kevins College Lisnaskea

Bus routes: 2-2160 & 2-2161 & 2-2162 & 2-2163 & 2-2164

Trillick & Irvinestown & Dromore

Enniskillen Post Primary School & Irvinestown Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Irvinestown & Ballinamallard Primary School

Bus routes: 2-2165 & 2-2166 & 2-2167 & 2-2168 & 2-2169

Newtownbutler & Enniskillen

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Kevins College & St Mary's Primary School Newtownbutler & Newtownbutler Primary School

Bus routes: 2-2189 & 2-2190 & 2-2191 & 2-2192

Bellanaleck & Enniskillen

Enniskillen Post Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Mullymesker & Jones Memorial Primary School & St Aidans High School Derrylin

Bus routes: 2-2207 & 2-2208 & 2-2209 & 2-2210 & 2-2211

Rosslea & Maguiresbridge & Newtownbutler

Devenish College & Enniskillen Royal Grammar School & Mount Lourdes Grammar School & St Michaels College Enniskillen

Bus routes: 2-2237 & 2-2238 & 2-2239 & 2-2240

Maguiresbridge & Lisnaskea & Enniskillen

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Kevins College & Enniskillen Model Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge & St Ronan's Primary School & Moat Primary School & Lisbellaw Primary School & Tattygar Primary School

Bus routes: 2-2267 & 2-2268 & 2-2269 & 2-2270 & 2-2271 & 2-2272

Rosslea & Newtownbutler

St Kevin's College Enniskillen & St Macartan's Primary School Roslea

Bus routes: 2-2287 & 2-2288 & 2-2289

Lisbellaw & Lisnaskea

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Maguiresbridge Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge & St Kevins College Lisnaskea

Bus routes: 2-2290 & 2-2303 & 2-2291 & 2-2292

Rosslea

Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Kevins College & St Macartans Primary School & Aghadrumsee Primary School

Bus routes: 2-2318 & 2-2319 & 2-2320 & 2-2321 & 2-2322

Dunnamanagh & Claudy

Cumber Claudy Primary School & St Colmcille's Primary School Claudy & St Patrick/St Brigids College Claudy

Bus routes: 2-3005 & 2-3006 & 2-3007

Belleek & Derrygonnelly

Willowbridge Special School

Bus routes: 2-5010 & 2-5011

Garrison & Belcoo & Maguiresbridge

Willowbridge Special School

Bus routes: 2-5020 & 2-5021

Dungiven & Claudy & Feeny

Rossmar Special School

Bus routes: 2-5300 & 2-5301 & 2-5302

Tobermore & Knockloughrim

St Brigids Primary School Magherafelt & Knockloughrim Primary School

Bus routes: 3-0100 & 3-101 & 3-0102 & 3-0103

Rasharkin Area

St Patrick's Primary School Rasharkin & Rasharkin Primary School & Carrowreagh Primary School

Bus routes: 3-2091 & 3-2092 & 3-2093 & 3-2094

Loughgiel

St Patrick's Primary School Loughgiel

Bus routes: 3-2101 & 3-2102 & 3-2103 & 3-2104 & 3-2105

Loughgiel & Corkey Area

St Patrick's Primary School Loughgiel & St Anne's Primary School Corkey

Bus routes: 3-2112 & 3-2112

Armoy & Mosside & Ballycastle

Bushvalley Primary School

Bus routes: 3-2131 & 3-2132 & 3-2133

Maghera

St Patrick's Primary School Maghera

Bus routes: 3-2171 & 3-2172 & 3-2173 & 3-2174 & 3-2174

Randalstown Area

Groggan Primary School & Post Primary School Feeder Service

Bus routes: 3-4001 & 3-4002 & 3-4004 & 3-4005

Antrim & Crumlin

Riverside Special School

Bus routes: 3-5020 & 3-7010 & 3-5021 & 3-5022

Antrim & Randalstown & Toomebridge

Riverside Special School

Bus routes: 3-5030 & 3-7017 & 3-5031 & 3-5032

Ahoghill & Portglenone & Cullybackey

Castle Tower Special School

Bus routes: 3-5230 & 3-5231 & 3-5232

Coleraine & Kilrea

Sandelford Special School

Bus routes: 3-5490 & 3-7495 & 3-5491 & 3-5492

Larne

Roddensvale Special School

Bus routes: 3-6000 & 3-8005 & 3-6002 & 3-6003

Larne & Cushendall & Glenarm & Carnlough

Roddensvale Special School

Bus routes: 3-6070 & 3-6072

Newtownabbey

Rostulla Special School & Thornfield Special School & Jordanstown School

Bus routes: 3-6310 & 3-6311 & 3-6312

Larne

Moyle Primary School

Bus routes: 3-6910 & 3-6911 & 3-6912

Portaferry & Cloghy & Portavogie

Portaferry Integrated Primary School & St Columbas College Portaferry & St Marys Primary School Portaferry

Bus routes: 4-0004 & 4-0005 & 4-0006 & 4-0007

Ballyhalbert & Portavogie

Kircubbin Integrated Primary School

Bus routes: 4-0008 & 4-0009 & 4-0010 & 4-0011 & 4-0012

Ravernet & Cargacreevy Road & Old Ballynahinch Road

Riverdale Primary School

Bus routes: 4-3022 & 4-3023 & 4-3024 & 4-5212

Lisburn

McKinney Primary School, Beechlawn Special School

Bus routes: 4-3041 & 4-3042 & 4-3043 & 4-3044, 4-3054 & 4-5174 & 4-5175

Castlewellan

St Malachy's High School

Bus routes: 4-4012 & 4-4013 & 4-4014 & 4-4016 & 4-4017

Newry & Hilltown & Newcastle

St Malachy'sPrimary School Kilcoo & St Malachy's High School Castlewellan

Bus routes: 4-4037 & 4-4038 & 4-4039 & 4-4040 & 4-4041

Downpatrick & Cumran & Drumaness

St Macartan's Primary School & St Malachy's High School Castlewellan & St Colmcille's High School

Bus routes: 4-4078 & 4-4079 & 4-4080 & 4-4081 & 4-4082

Kircubbin & Ballyhalbert & Newtownards & Cloghy

Clifton Special School

Bus routes: 4-5021 & 4-5022

Newtownards & Kircubbin & Bangor

Tor Bank Special School & Clifton Special School

Bus routes: 4-5024 & 4-5035 & 4-5051

Dundonald & Comber

Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School

Bus routes: 4-5028 & 4-5030

Greater Belfast & Moneyreagh & Ballygowan

Harberton Special School & Fleming Fulton School & Taughmonagh PS

Bus routes: 4-5036 & 4-5037 & 4-5038

Dundonald & Carryduff

Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School

Bus routes: 4-5039 & 4-5040 & 4-5124

Dundonald & Moneyreagh & Ballygowan & Crossgar

Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School

Bus routes: 4-5045 & 4-5046 & 4-5047

Killyleagh & Downpatrick

Knockevin Special School

Bus routes: 4-5065 & 4-5067

Lisburn & Ballinderry & & Gortnamony & Dunmurry & Ballynalargy

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5077 & 4-5078 & 4-5125

Dunmurry

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5087 & 4-5088 & 4-5089

Killough & Lisburn & Dunmurry

Fleming Fulton School & Harberton Special School & Glenveagh Special School & Oakwood

Bus routes: 4-5091 & 4-5092 & 4-5093

Lisburn & Dunmurry

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5097 & 4-5098, 4-5170 & 4-5171

Lisburn & Hillsborough

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5099 & 4-5100 & 4-5101

Lisburn & Crumlin

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5102 & 4-5103 & 4-5104

Lisburn & Dunmurry & Greater Belfast

Fleming Fulton School & Harberton Special School & Glenveagh Special School & Oakwood

Bus routes: 4-5105 & 4-5108

Lisburn & Derryaghy

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5109 & 4-5110 & 4-5111

Saintfield & Carryduff & Four Winds & Old Warren

Parkview Special School

Bus routes: 4-5112 & 4-5113 & 4-5114

Newtownards & Comber

Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School

Bus routes: 4-5115 & 4-5116 & 4-5117

Greater Belfast & Carryduff

Tor Bank Special School

Bus routes: 4-5118 &4-5119 & 4-5120

Portaferry & Kircubbin & Newtownards & Cloghy

Killard House Special School & Strangford College

Bus routes: 4-5137 & 4-7004 & 4-0048 & 4-0068

Newtownards

Killard House Special School & Regent House Grammar School

Bus routes: 4-5151 & 4-5152 4 & 4-0030

Ballynahinch & Saintfield & Downpatrick

Knockevin Special School

Bus routes: 4-5153 & 4-5154 & 4-5153 & 4-5154

Ballyhalbert & Portavogie & Millisle

Killard House Special School & Strangford College

Bus routes: 4-5160 & 4-5162 & 4-7002 & 4-0036 & 4-0038

Lisburn

Brookfield Special School, Brookfield Special School

Bus routes: 4-5165 & 4-5166 & 4-5167, 4-5180 & 4-5181

EA Link Bus

Beechlawn Special School

Bus routes: 4-5178 & 4-5179

Newtownards & Dundonald Area

Belvoir Park Primary School & Knockbreda Primary School & Cregagh Primary School & Longstone Special School

Bus routes: 4-5188 & 4-5189 & 4-5190

Lisburn & Dundonald

Beechlawn Special School

Bus routes: 4-5191 & 4-5193

Dunmurry & Poleglass & Lisburn Area

Brookfield Special School

Bus routes: 4-5194 & 4-5195 & 4-5196

You can find out more information about the strike at the EA website here.