School Bus Strike Northern Ireland: Full list of bus route closures and expected school disruption
Disruption is expected across Northern Ireland this week, here's everything you need to know.
There is expected to be some disruption across Northern Ireland schools this week, with school buses and meals being impacted.
Members of the Unite Union are undertaking strike action.
The Northern Ireland Education Authority (EA) has released details of the disruptions, that many parents had to navigate this morning.
Specialist schools are the most impacted, with many bus routes being impacted across the province.
Here's everything you need to know about the disruption.
What school bus routes will be impacted by the bus strike?
These are the school bus routes that will be impacted by the strike according to Education Authority Northern Ireland:
Dromore
Omagh & Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Knocknagor PS & Tummery PS & Dromore PS
Bus routes: 2-0229 & 2-0230 & 2-0231 & 2-0232
Dromore
Newtownstewart
St Patricks PS Newtownstewart & Newtownstewart Model PS & Feeder service for Castlederg HS & Christian Brothers Grammar School & Omagh Academy & Omagh High School & Loreto Convent Grammar School & Sacred Heart College & Drumragh Integrated College
Bus routes: 2-0111 & 2-0112 & 2-0113 & 2-0114 & 2-0115
Lisburn
Academy PS
Bus routes: 4-4033 & 4-4034 & 4-4035 & 4-4036
Bangor, Dundonald & Newtownards
Dundonald HS, Lagan College & Longstone Special School
Bus routes: 4-2021 & 4-5139 & 4-5140
Lisbane & Quarry Road
Killinchy Primary School
Bus routes: 4-4001 & 4-4003 & 4-4004 & 4-4005 & 4-4006
Dundonald
Lagan College
Bus routes: 4-2004
Belfast
Glenveagh Special School, Cedar Lodge Special School, Fleming Fulton School, Harberton Special School, Mitchell House Special School, Oakwood Assessment Centre,
St Gerard's Education Resource Centre
Bus routes: 1-5021, 1-5009, 1-5010, 1-5113, 1-5013 & 1-5014 & 1-5139, 1-5021 & 1-5022 & 1-5133, 1-5023 & 1-5024, 1-5025 & 1-5026 & 1-5007, 1-5027 & 1-5028,
11-5031 & 1-5032, 1-5033 & 1-5034, 1-5039 & 1-5040, 1-5041 & 1-5042, 1-5053 & 1-5054 & 1-5109, 1-5055 & 1- 5056 & 1-5116, 1-5066 & 1-5067 & 1-5120, 1-5076 & 1-5077, 1-5088 & 1-5110 & 1-5125, 1-5140 & 1-5141
Lisbellaw
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Patrick's Primary School Mullunanaskea
Bus routes: 2-2052 & 2-2053 & 2-2054 & 2-2055
Tempo & Brookeborough & Enniskillen
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Holy Trinity Primary School
Bus routes: 2-2079 & 2-2080 & 2-2081 & 2-2082
Garrison & Belcoo & Ballinamallard
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Columban's Primary School
Bus routes: 2-2105 & 2-2106 & 2-2107 & 2-2107 & 2-2108
Newtownbutler & Lisnaskea
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Maguiresbridge Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge & St Kevins College Lisnaskea
Bus routes: 2-2114 & 2-2115 & 2-2116 & 2-2117
Bellanaleck & Derrylin & Enniskillen
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Aidans High School & St Naile's Primary School & St Marys Primary School Teemore
Bus routes: 2-2140 & 2-2141 & 2-2142 & 2-2143 & 2-2144
Rosslea & Newtownbutler
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Newtownbutler Primary School & St Mary's Primary School & St Kevins College Lisnaskea
Bus routes: 2-2160 & 2-2161 & 2-2162 & 2-2163 & 2-2164
Trillick & Irvinestown & Dromore
Enniskillen Post Primary School & Irvinestown Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Irvinestown & Ballinamallard Primary School
Bus routes: 2-2165 & 2-2166 & 2-2167 & 2-2168 & 2-2169
Newtownbutler & Enniskillen
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Kevins College & St Mary's Primary School Newtownbutler & Newtownbutler Primary School
Bus routes: 2-2189 & 2-2190 & 2-2191 & 2-2192
Bellanaleck & Enniskillen
Enniskillen Post Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Mullymesker & Jones Memorial Primary School & St Aidans High School Derrylin
Bus routes: 2-2207 & 2-2208 & 2-2209 & 2-2210 & 2-2211
Rosslea & Maguiresbridge & Newtownbutler
Devenish College & Enniskillen Royal Grammar School & Mount Lourdes Grammar School & St Michaels College Enniskillen
Bus routes: 2-2237 & 2-2238 & 2-2239 & 2-2240
Maguiresbridge & Lisnaskea & Enniskillen
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Kevins College & Enniskillen Model Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge & St Ronan's Primary School & Moat Primary School & Lisbellaw Primary School & Tattygar Primary School
Bus routes: 2-2267 & 2-2268 & 2-2269 & 2-2270 & 2-2271 & 2-2272
Rosslea & Newtownbutler
St Kevin's College Enniskillen & St Macartan's Primary School Roslea
Bus routes: 2-2287 & 2-2288 & 2-2289
Lisbellaw & Lisnaskea
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & Maguiresbridge Primary School & St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge & St Kevins College Lisnaskea
Bus routes: 2-2290 & 2-2303 & 2-2291 & 2-2292
Rosslea
Enniskillen Post Primary Schools & St Kevins College & St Macartans Primary School & Aghadrumsee Primary School
Bus routes: 2-2318 & 2-2319 & 2-2320 & 2-2321 & 2-2322
Dunnamanagh & Claudy
Cumber Claudy Primary School & St Colmcille's Primary School Claudy & St Patrick/St Brigids College Claudy
Bus routes: 2-3005 & 2-3006 & 2-3007
Belleek & Derrygonnelly
Willowbridge Special School
Bus routes: 2-5010 & 2-5011
Garrison & Belcoo & Maguiresbridge
Willowbridge Special School
Bus routes: 2-5020 & 2-5021
Dungiven & Claudy & Feeny
Rossmar Special School
Bus routes: 2-5300 & 2-5301 & 2-5302
Tobermore & Knockloughrim
St Brigids Primary School Magherafelt & Knockloughrim Primary School
Bus routes: 3-0100 & 3-101 & 3-0102 & 3-0103
Rasharkin Area
St Patrick's Primary School Rasharkin & Rasharkin Primary School & Carrowreagh Primary School
Bus routes: 3-2091 & 3-2092 & 3-2093 & 3-2094
Loughgiel
St Patrick's Primary School Loughgiel
Bus routes: 3-2101 & 3-2102 & 3-2103 & 3-2104 & 3-2105
Loughgiel & Corkey Area
St Patrick's Primary School Loughgiel & St Anne's Primary School Corkey
Bus routes: 3-2112 & 3-2112
Armoy & Mosside & Ballycastle
Bushvalley Primary School
Bus routes: 3-2131 & 3-2132 & 3-2133
Maghera
St Patrick's Primary School Maghera
Bus routes: 3-2171 & 3-2172 & 3-2173 & 3-2174 & 3-2174
Randalstown Area
Groggan Primary School & Post Primary School Feeder Service
Bus routes: 3-4001 & 3-4002 & 3-4004 & 3-4005
Antrim & Crumlin
Riverside Special School
Bus routes: 3-5020 & 3-7010 & 3-5021 & 3-5022
Antrim & Randalstown & Toomebridge
Riverside Special School
Bus routes: 3-5030 & 3-7017 & 3-5031 & 3-5032
Ahoghill & Portglenone & Cullybackey
Castle Tower Special School
Bus routes: 3-5230 & 3-5231 & 3-5232
Coleraine & Kilrea
Sandelford Special School
Bus routes: 3-5490 & 3-7495 & 3-5491 & 3-5492
Larne
Roddensvale Special School
Bus routes: 3-6000 & 3-8005 & 3-6002 & 3-6003
Larne & Cushendall & Glenarm & Carnlough
Roddensvale Special School
Bus routes: 3-6070 & 3-6072
Newtownabbey
Rostulla Special School & Thornfield Special School & Jordanstown School
Bus routes: 3-6310 & 3-6311 & 3-6312
Larne
Moyle Primary School
Bus routes: 3-6910 & 3-6911 & 3-6912
Portaferry & Cloghy & Portavogie
Portaferry Integrated Primary School & St Columbas College Portaferry & St Marys Primary School Portaferry
Bus routes: 4-0004 & 4-0005 & 4-0006 & 4-0007
Ballyhalbert & Portavogie
Kircubbin Integrated Primary School
Bus routes: 4-0008 & 4-0009 & 4-0010 & 4-0011 & 4-0012
Ravernet & Cargacreevy Road & Old Ballynahinch Road
Riverdale Primary School
Bus routes: 4-3022 & 4-3023 & 4-3024 & 4-5212
Lisburn
McKinney Primary School, Beechlawn Special School
Bus routes: 4-3041 & 4-3042 & 4-3043 & 4-3044, 4-3054 & 4-5174 & 4-5175
Castlewellan
St Malachy's High School
Bus routes: 4-4012 & 4-4013 & 4-4014 & 4-4016 & 4-4017
Newry & Hilltown & Newcastle
St Malachy'sPrimary School Kilcoo & St Malachy's High School Castlewellan
Bus routes: 4-4037 & 4-4038 & 4-4039 & 4-4040 & 4-4041
Downpatrick & Cumran & Drumaness
St Macartan's Primary School & St Malachy's High School Castlewellan & St Colmcille's High School
Bus routes: 4-4078 & 4-4079 & 4-4080 & 4-4081 & 4-4082
Kircubbin & Ballyhalbert & Newtownards & Cloghy
Clifton Special School
Bus routes: 4-5021 & 4-5022
Newtownards & Kircubbin & Bangor
Tor Bank Special School & Clifton Special School
Bus routes: 4-5024 & 4-5035 & 4-5051
Dundonald & Comber
Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School
Bus routes: 4-5028 & 4-5030
Greater Belfast & Moneyreagh & Ballygowan
Harberton Special School & Fleming Fulton School & Taughmonagh PS
Bus routes: 4-5036 & 4-5037 & 4-5038
Dundonald & Carryduff
Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School
Bus routes: 4-5039 & 4-5040 & 4-5124
Dundonald & Moneyreagh & Ballygowan & Crossgar
Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School
Bus routes: 4-5045 & 4-5046 & 4-5047
Killyleagh & Downpatrick
Knockevin Special School
Bus routes: 4-5065 & 4-5067
Lisburn & Ballinderry & & Gortnamony & Dunmurry & Ballynalargy
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5077 & 4-5078 & 4-5125
Dunmurry
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5087 & 4-5088 & 4-5089
Killough & Lisburn & Dunmurry
Fleming Fulton School & Harberton Special School & Glenveagh Special School & Oakwood
Bus routes: 4-5091 & 4-5092 & 4-5093
Lisburn & Dunmurry
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5097 & 4-5098, 4-5170 & 4-5171
Lisburn & Hillsborough
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5099 & 4-5100 & 4-5101
Lisburn & Crumlin
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5102 & 4-5103 & 4-5104
Lisburn & Dunmurry & Greater Belfast
Fleming Fulton School & Harberton Special School & Glenveagh Special School & Oakwood
Bus routes: 4-5105 & 4-5108
Lisburn & Derryaghy
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5109 & 4-5110 & 4-5111
Saintfield & Carryduff & Four Winds & Old Warren
Parkview Special School
Bus routes: 4-5112 & 4-5113 & 4-5114
Newtownards & Comber
Tor Bank Special School & Longstone Special School
Bus routes: 4-5115 & 4-5116 & 4-5117
Greater Belfast & Carryduff
Tor Bank Special School
Bus routes: 4-5118 &4-5119 & 4-5120
Portaferry & Kircubbin & Newtownards & Cloghy
Killard House Special School & Strangford College
Bus routes: 4-5137 & 4-7004 & 4-0048 & 4-0068
Newtownards
Killard House Special School & Regent House Grammar School
Bus routes: 4-5151 & 4-5152 4 & 4-0030
Ballynahinch & Saintfield & Downpatrick
Knockevin Special School
Bus routes: 4-5153 & 4-5154 & 4-5153 & 4-5154
Ballyhalbert & Portavogie & Millisle
Killard House Special School & Strangford College
Bus routes: 4-5160 & 4-5162 & 4-7002 & 4-0036 & 4-0038
Lisburn
Brookfield Special School, Brookfield Special School
Bus routes: 4-5165 & 4-5166 & 4-5167, 4-5180 & 4-5181
EA Link Bus
Beechlawn Special School
Bus routes: 4-5178 & 4-5179
Newtownards & Dundonald Area
Belvoir Park Primary School & Knockbreda Primary School & Cregagh Primary School & Longstone Special School
Bus routes: 4-5188 & 4-5189 & 4-5190
Lisburn & Dundonald
Beechlawn Special School
Bus routes: 4-5191 & 4-5193
Dunmurry & Poleglass & Lisburn Area
Brookfield Special School
Bus routes: 4-5194 & 4-5195 & 4-5196
You can find out more information about the strike at the EA website here.
