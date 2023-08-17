News you can trust since 1737
Second Road Traffic Collision causes disruption this morning - alternative routes advised

By Michael Cousins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 08:38 BST
Road ClosedRoad Closed
Road Closed
Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Northland Road, Derry/Londonderry.

Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey. Local diversions are currently in place.

