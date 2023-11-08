Solution to frozen car windows offered by PSNI who warn 'Remember do not drive off until they are all completely clear'

Police have offered motorists a helpful solution to frozen car windows – but warn ‘Remember do not drive off until they are all completely clear’.

The advice is offered on NI Road Policing and Safety who say: “It’s that time of year again.

"Waking up to frozen car windows.

"Follow our guide to the best and quickest way to clear them.

"Remember do not drive off until they are all completely clear.

1. Turn your heater on: Start your engine, and using the defroster setting, crank the heater up all the way to absorb excess moisture within your vehicle.

2. Press the A/C button: This may sound counterintuitive to the whole heater thing, but really what you’re doing is activating a setting on your car’s A/C system that helps dry the air in the vehicle faster with the help of the coils in your air conditio

3 . Turn air recirculation off: You need fresh air to enter the car as well. Winter air is cold, and as it does not hold much moisture, it is dry. Bringing cold air into your car ups absorption capacity to quickly dry the saturated air trapped wit

4. Crack your windows open: This helps exchange the humid air in your car with dryer outside air, speeding up the process.

5. De-ice the outside of the windows: It’s also important to defrost your windows while they are defogging.

"This is an entirely separate process that should NEVER (EVER) include hot water.

“Defrosting takes a small amount of preplanning, but saves a snow-capped mountain of headache later.

PSNI warning about winter driving

"Make a simple solution of 2/3 cup of Isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and 1/3 cup of water —and pour the mixture into a spray bottle.

