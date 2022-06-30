Somme Commemoration Parades: PSNI issue traffic advice

Police have issued Traffic and Travel advice for tomorrow's Somme Commemoration Parades in Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 3:27 pm

In a statement, they say that motorists are advised of 'the possibility of traffic delays on Friday evening, July 1st, due to a number of Somme Commemoration Parades taking place across Belfast'.

East:

Delays are expected from 7pm from Templemore Avenue, Albertbridge Road, Ravenhill Road, My Lady’s Road, Woodstock Road, Willowfield Street, Castlereagh Road, Clara Street, Beersbridge Road, Bloomfield Road, North Road, Kirkliston Park, Holland Drive, Upper Newtownards Road, North Road, Dundela Avenue, Belmont Road.

North/West:

Somme Commemoration Parade in Belfast a few years ago

Delays are expected from 6.30 pm at Lawnbrook Avenue, Shankill Road, Peters Hill, North Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North, Belfast City Hall.

Delays are also expected from 7.00pm at Clifton Street, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North, Belfast City Hall.

