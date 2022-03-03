‘Stop those cars making residents lives hell every weekend’ - ‘these are young fella’s in their cars showing off, spinning their wheels and burning rubber’

The call has been made by UUP Councillor William McNeilly from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who said: “The PSNI need to do something about it.

“Sort it out and make life easier for residents”, he adds.

The UUP veteran added: “I know there are motorists gathering up and driving around the square (in the town) and local people are fed up with them.

“It is causing real upset for residents in the town.

“They have phoned the police and when the police come, the cars clear off - and I know a lot of residents down there are not happy with it.

“These are young fellas in their cars showing off, spinning their wheels and burning rubber.

“It is causing real annoyance when it happens more or less at the weekends.”

In recent days a post on Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page said: “At 10pm on Sunday night we received a report of approximately 100 motorists engaged in anti-social behaviour in Portglenone.

“Local officers attended and using powers under the Road Traffic Order conducted a number of breath tests and inspected vehicles for defects.

“One male was arrested for disorderly behaviour and resisting police. A report is being prepared for the PPS to consider.

The PSNI have been asked for another comment.

READ: 100 motorists 'engaged in anti-social behaviour' in NI town

Ben Lowry