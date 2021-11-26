Storm Arwen set to batter UK with winds of 75mph

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from this afternoon, lasting until tomorrow morning as the result of Storm Arwen.

It says that flying debris leading to injuries or danger to life is “likely”, with people also told to expect damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power cuts and large waves.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place across most western parts of the UK today, extending to the rest of the country on Saturday.

Waves from the Irish Sea batter the walls at Donaghadee harbour in Co. Down

Gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, south-west England and north-east England with the highest to be seen in coastal areas.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, told the PA news agency: “Storm Arwen has been named on the back of a deep low-pressure system moving to the north-east of the UK, which has brought about our amber wind warning on Friday.

“The worst affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves with beach material being thrown around.

“There is also a yellow warning of wind in place along the west coast of the UK from 9am on Friday, stretching from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and Wales and as far as south-west England.

“This reflects the impact Storm Arwen will have, with strong winds likely to occur into Saturday, when the warning is extended to most parts of the UK.