Storm Eowyn: Belfast International Airport says operations will be 'limited'

Belfast International Airport has said its operations on Friday will be “limited” due to the storm.

Storm Eowyn is expected to bring winds of up to 100mph, and a Met Office red warning is in place for Northern Ireland from 7am to 2pm.

The airport said this evening in a statement: “The PSNI have advised that people should not travel on roads within the Met Office’s Red weather warning area – passengers and staff are urged to follow that advice.

“The airport remains in conversations with airline partners and will seek to facilitate their operations where we are able to do so. Airlines will make decisions on the operations of their own flights.

Belfast Interntional Airport will be operating 'limited' services on January 24

"Passengers should continue to contact their airline for their latest flight information.

"This is a fast-moving situation and flight schedules will continue to change over the coming hours so passengers should continue to check with their airline throughout today and tomorrow.

“Translink will not operate any airport bus services for the duration of the red weather warning so passengers should make alternative arrangements.

“We will provide updates when we can but we would also advise passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.”

Belfast City Airport has said only that “there may be some disruption to flights… passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline”.