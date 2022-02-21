Storm Franklin: Almost 3,000 homes in Northern Ireland without power

The NIE map shows that the storm affected homes right across Northern Ireland

Storm Franklin saw strong winds batter Northern Ireland in the early hours of this morning.

At the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity said there were 10,000 homes without power.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described “widespread disruption on the roads”.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult,” a spokesperson said.

A yellow warning for wind is to remain in place until 1pm today.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Monday morning.

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 130kph were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

In Great Britain, the storm sparked evacuations in some areas as well as rush hour travel chaos.

The highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by current gusts of 79mph on a mountaintop in Wales.

