People who depend on the Strangford Ferry are afraid price hikes won’t stop, after the second rise in two years.

On Monday, officials in the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) revealed plans to bump up the cost of fares for all journeys on the boat between Strangford and Portaferry.

Prices last went up at the start of 2024. Although the new increases aren’t huge, cumulatively it means the cost of travel has increased by around 40% over the course of two years.

At the end of 2023, the cost of a single one-way passenger ticket on the Co Down ferry was £1; once the new charges come into effect, it’ll be £1.40.

Ards Peninsula Pete Wray says people in the area are frustrated by another Strangford Ferry price hike.

The Strangford ferry is an important daily route for commuters and teenagers who live on the Ards Peninsula, but work or go to school in the Downpatrick area.

But it’s a source of complaints from residents in the area, who point to issues with sailings being cancelled due to faults – and last October all journeys were stopped for five weeks for health and safety work on slipways.

Area councillor Pete Wray told the News Letter people who rely on the boat are frustrated with the hikes and “fear that these increases won’t stop”. He’s also concerned that another price rise could put tourists off using the ferry.

“In December 2023, I brought a notice of motion to Ards and North Down Borough Council that attempted to challenge the increase of 30% at that time,” the Ulster Unionist said. “The DfI ignored these concerns then, and two years later have decided to hit service users with another body blow.

Sailings between Strangford and Portaferry are important for commuters and school pupils. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

“The Strangford Ferry is an essential service for some residents who use it on a daily basis for work, school, and visiting or caring for family and friends. These sudden increases during a cost of living crisis will have a devastating impact. They will impact working families and the most vulnerable in our society.

“The decision is also a blow to our attempts to increase tourism in the borough. With increases like this we run the potential of pricing people out, and people will think twice about visiting. I’m disappointed that the council’s concerns have fallen on deaf ears with the DfI.

“The irony won’t be lost on the community that while the same department hikes ferry prices, the quality of our roads on the Ards Peninsula are a disgrace.”

It isn’t yet clear exactly when the latest price rises will come into force, though the DfI is currently running a public consultation on them that runs out near the end of November. That would likely mean the hike will be brought in some time in the new year.

When fares last went up, officials said it was the first rise since 2009, adding: “An increase is therefore needed due to current budgetary pressures and the increased running costs of the ferry since that time.”

The DfI hasn’t offered a reason for the latest hike, though officials maintained it is “supportive of the service and provides an ongoing subsidy so that fares can be kept as low as possible”.