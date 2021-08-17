Suspicious object causes security alert in Maghera

There is a security alert in Maghera following the discovery of a suspicious object.

By Stanley Campbell
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:34 am

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Tirkane Road area of the town. Police and Army Technical Officers are in attendance.

Diversions are in place.

