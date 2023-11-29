Sympathy expressed after man in 70's dies days after one vehicle road collision - police are appealing for information

Sympathy has been expressed after a man died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Donaghadee last week.

In a statement the PSNI said the man who died was a pedestrian in his 70’s.

The collision involved a white Toyota Auris in The Meadows area on Thursday, 23rd November.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1564 of 23/11/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

On social media, Ards and North Down Alliance Councillor Hannah Irwin said: “Terrible news that the gentleman involved in the traffic incident in Donaghadee has passed way.

"My thoughts are with his friends, family and loved ones at this awful time”.

At the time of the collision, the Alliance Party Councillor for Bangor East and Donaghadee and Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down said: “My thoughts are with the gentleman left in critical condition following this awful incident.

"We have consistently raised the issue of speeding in the High Bangor Road. It is clear that urgent action needs to be taken”.

And in an appeal on November 24 the PSNI said they were appealing for witnesses following a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Donaghadee on Thursday, November 23.

The statement added that a report was received just before 8pm of a collision involving a white Toyota Auris and a man, believed to be a pedestrian, in The Meadows area.

Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and one man, aged in his seventies, was taken to hospital for treatment.