Taxis to be allowed to use some Belfast city centre bus lanes over Christmas: We tell you when, where and which types of cab can do it
Cabs carrying a roof sign, taxi plates and a fare meter will be able to drive in bus lanes without being penalised, as will limos and similar vehicles travelling for weddings, funerals and chauffeur services.
Wheelchair-accessible taxis are already able to use bus lanes.
Under the new rules, citybound taxis can use bus lanes on Shaftesbury Square and along Great Victoria Street to Grosvenor Road.
Outbound, they can travel on Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street and Dublin Road.
The change comes into effect from 6am tomorrow morning (18th).
Said Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd: "I am committed to bringing forward measures which will help alleviate the traffic congestion in the city centre.
“I had previously announced my intention to introduce a pilot scheme to permit taxis to use city centre bus lanes to help support the industry and ease traffic.
"My officials are continuing to carry out the necessary legislative work and the consultation period for that scheme will commence very early in the new year.
“In the meantime, I have asked my officials to urgently introduce temporary traffic regulations, as an interim measure, to allow Class A and C taxis to use a number of bus lanes.
“Belfast is a thriving city and I would encourage anyone planning to travel to the city centre, especially over the Christmas period, to plan their journey, use public transport if possible and if travelling by car factor in extra time for your journey.
"[The Department for Infrastructure] will continue to work closely with partners in the coming days and weeks. We all share a common goal of wanting to keep Belfast moving, while balancing the needs of everyone who needs to use the city’s roads and footpaths.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.