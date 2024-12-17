Taxis to be allowed to use some Belfast city centre bus lanes over Christmas: We tell you when, where and which types of cab can do it

Taxis are to use a handful of bus lanes in the centre of Belfast over Christmas.

Taxis will be able to use several bus lanes in the heart of Belfast over the Christmas period in a bid to cut congestion.

Cabs carrying a roof sign, taxi plates and a fare meter will be able to drive in bus lanes without being penalised, as will limos and similar vehicles travelling for weddings, funerals and chauffeur services.

Wheelchair-accessible taxis are already able to use bus lanes.

Under the new rules, citybound taxis can use bus lanes on Shaftesbury Square and along Great Victoria Street to Grosvenor Road.

Outbound, they can travel on Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street and Dublin Road.

The change comes into effect from 6am tomorrow morning (18th).

Said Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd: "I am committed to bringing forward measures which will help alleviate the traffic congestion in the city centre.

“I had previously announced my intention to introduce a pilot scheme to permit taxis to use city centre bus lanes to help support the industry and ease traffic.

"My officials are continuing to carry out the necessary legislative work and the consultation period for that scheme will commence very early in the new year.

“In the meantime, I have asked my officials to urgently introduce temporary traffic regulations, as an interim measure, to allow Class A and C taxis to use a number of bus lanes.

“Belfast is a thriving city and I would encourage anyone planning to travel to the city centre, especially over the Christmas period, to plan their journey, use public transport if possible and if travelling by car factor in extra time for your journey.

