Teenage girl (14) taken to hospital after road traffic collision in Russell Drive, Lurgan on Sunday - area now reopened
A14-year-old girl was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening at this stage, after a collision in Russell Drive, Lurgan, it has emerged.
In a statement the PSNI said that Russell Drive, Lurgan has now reopened – following a road traffic collision on Sunday 12th May.
Yesterday motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
