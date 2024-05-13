Teenage girl (14) taken to hospital after road traffic collision in Russell Drive, Lurgan on Sunday - area now reopened

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th May 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A14-year-old girl was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening at this stage, after a collision in Russell Drive, Lurgan, it has emerged.

In a statement the PSNI said that Russell Drive, Lurgan has now reopened – following a road traffic collision on Sunday 12th May.

Yesterday motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

Related topics:PSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.