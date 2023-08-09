News you can trust since 1737
This story has been updated - Traffic & Travel: Main route closed in Carrickfergus following serious road traffic collision

Police have closed a number of roads in Carrickfergus following an RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 18:38 BST
High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway close to the town centre in Carrickfergus are currently closed due to an ongoing road traffic incident.

Police have asked that both road users and pedestrians avoid the area.

More information as available.

