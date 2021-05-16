Three arrests after two drink related crashes in Mid Ulster
A drunk driver crashed into three vehicles and a wall at Rainey Street in Magherafelt last night, according to the PSNI.
A male was later arrested for driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.
Mid Ulster police said in a social media post that those injured were treated at the scene by paramedics.
The post reads: "As you can imagine the time of evening and the location meant there was a lot going on at the scene.
"Thanks to those who assisted us, and to those who have messaged in and phoned in with their witness accounts".
In a separate incident this morning, at Clonoe police made two arrests after a van hit a roundabout and launched over the top obliterating the signs and landing on the other side.
Police said they arrested "two drunks" who were making off from the scene.
