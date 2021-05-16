Three arrests after two drink related crashes in Mid Ulster

A male was later arrested for driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

Mid Ulster police said in a social media post that those injured were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The post reads: "As you can imagine the time of evening and the location meant there was a lot going on at the scene.

PSNI picture of the van which collided with the roundabout at Clonoe.

"Thanks to those who assisted us, and to those who have messaged in and phoned in with their witness accounts".

In a separate incident this morning, at Clonoe police made two arrests after a van hit a roundabout and launched over the top obliterating the signs and landing on the other side.

Police said they arrested "two drunks" who were making off from the scene.

PSNi picture of the scene of this morning's crash at Clonoe.

