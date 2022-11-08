Three car collision on M1 now 'moved to hard shoulder'
Motorists have been advised of a three-vehicle collision on the M1 at the Saintfield Rd city bound, according to TrafficwatchNI.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A post said it had earlier been blocking Lane 2. Police were in attendance and Road Users were advised to approach with caution.
A later post from @TrafficwatchNI added: “The earlier three vehicle collision on the M1 at J6 citybound has now been cleared to the hard shoulder”.