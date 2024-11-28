Three PSNI officers injured after PSNI car rammed and vehicle pursuit in Kilrea - six men arrested and Police Ombudsman now investigating

Police officers have been injured during a pursuit in which a car mounted a kerb before crashing into the PSNI vehicle in Kilrea.

A PSNI statement says that PSNI officers received a report at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, 27th November of an ongoing disturbance, including a vehicle ramming at a shop in the Mill Road area.

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney, District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens said: “On arrival, there were a number of people in the car park area of the commercial premises with their faces covered. It was reported a woman had also been assaulted outside the shop.

“A car involved in the disturbance, a black Vauxhall Astra, made off from the scene towards the town centre and a police pursuit ensued.

“The suspect vehicle mounted a kerb a short time later and collided with a second police car as it attempted to stop it.

“Three officers on-board sustained injuries and required hospital treatment – they were unable to continue on duty – the police vehicle was also damaged.

“After the Vauxhall Astra struck the police vehicle it attempted to flee and collided with another vehicle – no injuries were reported.

“Officers drew their batons and windows of suspect car were broken in an attempt to reach and arrest those inside who would not exit the vehicle.”

Superintendent McIldowney added: “Two men, aged 38 and 31, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving and drug-related offences.

“A search of the vehicle was carried out and a number of items were removed for further forensic examination, including suspected Class A drugs which will now undergo forensic examination.

“The men remain in custody this morning, Thursday 28th November, as enquiries continue.

“Thankfully we are not dealing with more serious injuries today – and the actions of the driver responsible for the pursuit and subsequent collision with our officers is totally unacceptable.

“Members of the public could have also been injured by what happened due to this completely reckless and dangerous act that should be wholly condemned.

“Our investigation is underway and we’re appealing to anyone who saw the Vauxhall Astra or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1104 27/11/24.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed what happened at the shop prior to the police pursuit to make contact with us.”

AND late this afternoon PSNI officers investigating a vehicle pursuit, ramming and related offences have made a further three arrests.

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney, District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens said: “Two men aged 27, and one man aged 37, were arrested this afternoon in the Kilrea area by our officers based in Limavady on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, as well as criminal damage and vehicle tampering. “They have been taken to police custody for questioning.

"Two men, aged 38 and 31, who were arrested at the scene on Wednesday, remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue. “Our investigation, although at an early stage, is progressing. We would reiterate our earlier appeal to anyone who can help with our ongoing enquiries get in touch with us by calling 101, and quote reference number 1104 27/11/24. “We are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed what happened at the shop in the Mill Road area prior to the police pursuit and ramming to make contact with us on the same number.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/