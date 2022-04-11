Toome Bypass now reopened after 'serious overnight road traffic collision'

The Toome Bypass has now been reopened after a 'derious overnight road traffic collision', according to TrafficwatchNI..

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 11th April 2022, 7:57 am
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:00 am

The Tweet adds that the collision happened on the main carriageway outside Toome.

An earlier post said: "Co #Antrim -Motorists are advised that the Toome Bypass has been closed following a serious rtc outside Toome.

"Closure,are in place on the M22 northbound via the B183 Moneynick rd rejoining the A6 at the Drumdreg Rab in Toome and vice versa."

