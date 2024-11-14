Traffic and travel advice issued ahead of UEFA Nations League football match in south Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have advised road users to plan for potential delays in the south Belfast area on Friday, November 15, due to the UEFA Nations League football match between Northern Ireland and Belarus

The match will take place at Windsor Park, kicking off at 7.45pm, and it is expected that around 18,000 supporters will be in attendance.

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance and also be aware that a planned parade is to take place in the city centre, starting at 6pm.

Participants will travel from City Hall to Great Victoria Street via Wellington Place and Fisherwick Place.

Those travelling to the match should take this into account and leave additional time for their journey, or seek an alternative route where possible.

Police have asked that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.