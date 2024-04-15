Traffic and Travel: Police announce road closed due to fallen telegraph pole
Police have advised of a closed road after being blocked by fallen telegraph pole
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said
Motorists are advised that the Bangor Road, Groomsport, is closed to due to a fallen telegraph pole.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Weather warning issued by Met Office for strong winds in Northern Ireland this morning and through the day
The weather warning for strong winds is continues for all of Northern Ireland
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.