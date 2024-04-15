Traffic and Travel: Police announce road closed due to fallen telegraph pole

Police have advised of a closed road after being blocked by fallen telegraph pole
By Michael Cousins
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:32 BST
Police said

Motorists are advised that the Bangor Road, Groomsport, is closed to due to a fallen telegraph pole.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Weather warning issued by Met Office for strong winds in Northern Ireland this morning and through the day

The weather warning for strong winds is continues for all of Northern Ireland

