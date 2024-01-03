Traffic: Motorists advised that Newtownabbey Road closed from January 8 to 28
A Newtownabbey Road will be closed from January 8 (at 7am) to January 28 (at 6pm).
According to TrafficwatchNI, the A2 Shore Road will be closed between Rushpark Roundabout and Doagh Rd, starting on January 8.
They add that ‘a diversion will be in place via: A2 Shore Road, B59 Doagh Road, B513 O’Neill Road and C32 Church Road’.
The post adds that the road will be open one-way from 4pm – 7am each evening for vehicles travelling towards Rushpark Roundabout.