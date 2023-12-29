Traffic & Travel: A pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision near Mayobridge this morning - the second road death announced today
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early this morning, Friday December29.
Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.
“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.
“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”
Earlier in the day it was announced that Lydia Ross, 21, had died following a single vehicle collision in Aghadowey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.