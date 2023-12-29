A man has died as a result of a road traffic collision near Newry this morning

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early this morning, Friday December29.

Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly passed away at the scene.

Appeal for information

“The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”