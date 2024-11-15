Traffic & Travel: Air ambulance attends road traffic collision in Co Antrim
Road closed in both directions after RTC
Police have said ‘Slaght Road in Ballymena is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route if possible.
The air ambulance attended the scene
Updates as available
