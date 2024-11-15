Traffic & Travel: Air ambulance attends road traffic collision in Co Antrim

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 13:58 GMT
Road closed in both directions after RTC

Police have said ‘Slaght Road in Ballymena is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route if possible.

The air ambulance attended the scene

Updates as available

