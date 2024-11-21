Traffic & Travel: Belfast commuter route closed following 'serious' road traffic collision
Police are advising of a road closed this morning
Clifton Street, North Belfast is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street following what is being described as a serious road traffic collision this morning, Thursday November.21
Both the on slip and off slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and motorists should seek alternative routes
Updates as available
