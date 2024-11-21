Traffic & Travel: Belfast commuter route closed following 'serious' road traffic collision

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:37 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 08:49 GMT
Police are advising of a road closed this morning

Clifton Street, North Belfast is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street following what is being described as a serious road traffic collision this morning, Thursday November.21

Both the on slip and off slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and motorists should seek alternative routes

Updates as available

