Traffic & Travel: Belfast route closed in both directions after early morning road traffic collision

Published 29th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 11:53 BST
Police and Emergency serves at the scene of a serious RTC on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeplaceholder image
Serious road traffic collision closes Belfast commuter route in both directions

The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast is currently closed to traffic in both directions due to a what is being described by police as a serious road traffic collision.

Closures are in place at Clara Street and the Beersbridge Road.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Updates as available

