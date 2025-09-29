Traffic & Travel: Belfast route closed in both directions after early morning road traffic collision
The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast is currently closed to traffic in both directions due to a what is being described by police as a serious road traffic collision.
Closures are in place at Clara Street and the Beersbridge Road.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.
