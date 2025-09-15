Traffic & Travel: Further road closures this morning with alternative routes advised
Police have advised road user to take an alternative route
Road users are advised that Northway, Portadown is currently closed due to a broken down lorry at the junction with the Kernan Loop.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
The O’Neills Road in Newtownabbey remains closed at the junction of the Elmfield Road to Prince Charles Way following a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Monday September 15
Further updates as available