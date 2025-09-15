Traffic & Travel: Further road closures this morning with alternative routes advised

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:15 BST
The Northway Portadownplaceholder image
The Northway Portadown
Police have advised road user to take an alternative route

Road users are advised that Northway, Portadown is currently closed due to a broken down lorry at the junction with the Kernan Loop.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

The O’Neills Road in Newtownabbey remains closed at the junction of the Elmfield Road to Prince Charles Way following a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Monday September 15

Further updates as available

Related topics:TrafficPolicePortadownNewtownabbey
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice