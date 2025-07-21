Traffic & Travel: Important commuter and commercial vehicle route closed due to flooding

M1 junction closed as police urge caution

Police have said:

The M12 leaving the M1 has now been closed due to flooding.

Please use M1 Junction 10 Lough Road or Junction 12 Birches for access to Craigavon or Portadown.

The M12 is now also heavily congested for traffic leaving Craigavon in the M1 direction.

More information as available

