Traffic & Travel: Important commuter and commercial vehicle route closed due to flooding
M1 junction closed as police urge caution
Police have said:
The M12 leaving the M1 has now been closed due to flooding.
The M12 is now also heavily congested for traffic leaving Craigavon in the M1 direction.
More information as available
