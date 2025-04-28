Traffic & Travel: Man taken to hospital after two vehicle RTC closes city road

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by ambulance

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in east Belfast on Sunday evening, April 27 A silver BMW vehicle and an electric scrambler-style bike collided in the area of Cregagh Court off the main Cregagh Road shortly before 5pm. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to head, shoulder and foot injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured. The Cregagh Road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened. Sergeant Fisher said: "We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1096 of 27/04/25." You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report/incident