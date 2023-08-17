News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Motorcyclist dies after a road traffic collision in Co Antrim this morning, Thursday August 17

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a lorry
By Michael Cousins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Road ClosedRoad Closed
The man, in his 20, died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Blackpark Road in Toomebridge this morning, Thursday August 17

The Blackpark Road remains closed.

The death brings to 46 the number of people who have died on Northern Ireland roads this year

