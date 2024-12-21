Traffic & Travel: Northern Ireland braced for windy weekend as first of two yellow weather warnings come into place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weather warning in place for the pre Christmas weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Northern Ireland.

The first, which covers most of NI, is now in place.

The second covering all counties comes into place at midnight today, Saturday 21.

A tree that was brought down into Ballyclare Cemetery by Storm Darragh. This weekend weather is forecast to be less severe but disruption is still likely

Today’s warning started at 7am and runs through to midnight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second warning, which starts at midnight, will be in place until 9pm tomorrow, Sunday 22

The Met Office advises

A prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

National weekend weather

A very windy weekend. Rain, then blustery showers. Turning colder.

Today it will be windy, with severe gales in the north. Rain moving south-eastwards across all parts on Saturday morning, lingering across southern England into the afternoon. Elsewhere turning sunnier, though colder, with blustery showers.

Frequent blustery showers continue overnight, turning increasingly to sleet and snow over the hills in the north and west. Some clear spells between the showers and remaining very windy.