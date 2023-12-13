Traffic & Travel: Northern Ireland roads closed due to flooding this morning - Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Co Down

Lower Balloo Road is closed due to flooding from the Donaghadee Road to Springwell Road.

Moyad Road, Kilkeel is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some road remain flooded. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press.

Mound Road, passable with care

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlewellan – the Carnreagh Road, Castlewellan is closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey

Co Antrim

Blaris road in Lisburn is closed due to flooding, Local diversions are in place,

Downpatrick - The Loughmoney road is closed, Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey, Road remains closed due to low hanging wires BT wires.

Co Antrim

The Coast Road has been closed in Glenarm due to flooding and Land Slip - Local diversions are in place please allow extra time for journey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U0360 Drumgiven Road Ballynahinch been closed due to flooding

The Antrim Coast Road, between Carnlough and Garron Tower is currently flooded.

In the Greater Belfast area traffic starting to get busy on the following routes:-

M1 citybound J7 to Lisburn Motorway Services

leaving M2 at Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout

North Down - A2 Belfast leaving Bangor at Springhill

Translink:

Translink have said