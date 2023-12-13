All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Northern Ireland roads closed due to flooding this morning - Wednesday

Traffic & Travel on Wednesday December 13
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Dec 2023, 07:43 GMT
Co Down

Lower Balloo Road is closed due to flooding from the Donaghadee Road to Springwell Road.

Moyad Road, Kilkeel is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place.

Some road remain flooded. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press.Some road remain flooded. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press.
Mound Road, passable with care

Castlewellan – the Carnreagh Road, Castlewellan is closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey

Co Antrim

Blaris road in Lisburn is closed due to flooding, Local diversions are in place,

Downpatrick - The Loughmoney road is closed, Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey, Road remains closed due to low hanging wires BT wires.

Co Antrim

The Coast Road has been closed in Glenarm due to flooding and Land Slip - Local diversions are in place please allow extra time for journey

The U0360 Drumgiven Road Ballynahinch been closed due to flooding

The Antrim Coast Road, between Carnlough and Garron Tower is currently flooded.

In the Greater Belfast area traffic starting to get busy on the following routes:-

M1 citybound J7 to Lisburn Motorway Services

leaving M2 at Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout

North Down - A2 Belfast leaving Bangor at Springhill

Translink:

Translink have said

We have been formally advised that UNITE, GMB and SIPTU unions intend to take further industrial action on Friday 15th December, Saturday 16th December and Friday 22nd December