Traffic & Travel: Northern Ireland roads closed due to flooding this morning - Wednesday
Co Down
Lower Balloo Road is closed due to flooding from the Donaghadee Road to Springwell Road.
Moyad Road, Kilkeel is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place.
Mound Road, passable with care
Castlewellan – the Carnreagh Road, Castlewellan is closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey
Co Antrim
Blaris road in Lisburn is closed due to flooding, Local diversions are in place,
Downpatrick - The Loughmoney road is closed, Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey, Road remains closed due to low hanging wires BT wires.
The Coast Road has been closed in Glenarm due to flooding and Land Slip - Local diversions are in place please allow extra time for journey
The U0360 Drumgiven Road Ballynahinch been closed due to flooding
The Antrim Coast Road, between Carnlough and Garron Tower is currently flooded.
In the Greater Belfast area traffic starting to get busy on the following routes:-
M1 citybound J7 to Lisburn Motorway Services
leaving M2 at Nelson Street
A12 Westlink towards York Street
A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout
North Down - A2 Belfast leaving Bangor at Springhill
Translink:
Translink have said
We have been formally advised that UNITE, GMB and SIPTU unions intend to take further industrial action on Friday 15th December, Saturday 16th December and Friday 22nd December