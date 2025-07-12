Traffic & Travel: Police are asking that road users avoid Co Armagh area after an 'incident'

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 12th Jul 2025, 18:20 BST
Police are asking that road users avoid Co Armagh area after an 'incident'

Police have said:

Road users are advised to avoid the Coolmillish Road area of Markethill, as police and colleagues from emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Updates as available

