Traffic & Travel: Police are currently at the scene of a 'serious' road traffic collision - local diversions in place

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST

Diversions in place seek alternative route

The PSNI have said

Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision at the junction of the Dunhill Road and Shinny Road in Coleraine.

Local diversions are in place and road users are asked to seek an alternative route

Updates as available

