Traffic & Travel: Police are currently at the scene of a 'serious' road traffic collision - local diversions in place
Diversions in place seek alternative route
The PSNI have said
Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision at the junction of the Dunhill Road and Shinny Road in Coleraine.
Local diversions are in place and road users are asked to seek an alternative route
Updates as available
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.