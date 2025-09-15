Traffic & Travel: Police attending two vehicle road traffic collision causing disruption to traffic in Belfast
Motorists are advised that a two-vehicle collision on Malone Road, Belfast, is causing delays in the area.
Police are at the scene.
In Portadown road users are advised that Northway, Portadown is currently closed due to a broken down lorry at the junction with the Kernan Loop.
The O’Neills Road in Newtownabbey is also closed at the junction of the Elmfield Road to Prince Charles Way following a one vehicle road traffic collision
