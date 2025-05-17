Traffic & Travel: Police have named a cyclist who died following a road traffic collision

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at around 2.20pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area. “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. “He was sixty-two-year-old Paddy McDonald from the Castleblayney area. “The road was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, but has since re-opened. “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.