Traffic & Travel: Police issue further travel advice after serious RTC closes Co Armagh road

Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Road users are advised that the Silverwood Road in Lurgan is closed from the Kiln Lane junction due to a serious road traffic collision.

Local diversions are in place at this time, please seek an alternative route.

Police have further said

Road users are advised to avoid the Francis Street area in Lurgan, particularly HGV vehicles, as officers deal with a serious road traffic collision in the Silverwood Road area of the town. An update will follow in due course.

