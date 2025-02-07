Traffic & Travel: Resurfacing work on Sydenham bypass due to start again with road closed in one direction

The city-bound side of the Sydenham Bypass between the Tillysburn junction and the start of the M3 will be closed this weekend from 4am Saturday to 6am Monday as resurfacing work continuesplaceholder image
The Department for Infrastructure’s essential £3.8m resurfacing works on the A2 Sydenham Bypass recommeces

trafficwatchni have said

The city-bound side of the Sydenham Bypass between the Tillysburn junction and the start of the M3 will be closed this weekend from 4am Saturday to 6am Monday as resurfacing work continues.

The right turn from Dee Street to M3 /Westlink will also be closed.

Please allow extra time for your journey and follow the sign-posted diversionary routes.

To minimise disruption, works will continue during weeknights and weekends.

The Belfast-bound carriageway will be closed between Tillysburn and the M3 as follows

• Weeknights: 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, Monday to Thursday

• Four additional weekends: 10:00 pm Friday to 6:00 am Monday

All weekend closures dates will be weather dependent and the Department will keep the public informed once dates are confirmed.

Some weekend and overnight lane closures will also be required on the country bound lanes to ensure the safety of road workers and the travelling public while work is undertaken.

Completion is expected by early March 2025, subject to favourable weather conditions.

