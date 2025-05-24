Traffic & Travel: Road closed after RTC with road users advised to find alternative route
Police are dealing with a two vehicle RTC
Police said:
Whinney Hill is closed at the Ballymiscaw Road junction this morning, Saturday 24th May, due to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
