Traffic & Travel: Road closed after RTC with road users advised to find alternative route

Published 24th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Police are dealing with a two vehicle RTC

Police said:

Whinney Hill is closed at the Ballymiscaw Road junction this morning, Saturday 24th May, due to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

