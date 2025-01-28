Traffic & Travel: Road closed after trees falls bringing down cables
Traffic & travel on Tuesday January 28
Motorists are advised that the Windmill Road, Saintfield, has been closed due a fallen tree and electricity cables.
The road is likely to remain closed well into tomorrow morning (Tuesday), so please plan an alternative route for your journey.
Updates as available
