Traffic & Travel: Road closed after trees falls bringing down cables

Published 28th Jan 2025, 06:53 BST
Traffic & travel on Tuesday January 28

Motorists are advised that the Windmill Road, Saintfield, has been closed due a fallen tree and electricity cables.

The road is likely to remain closed well into tomorrow morning (Tuesday), so please plan an alternative route for your journey.

Updates as available

