Traffic & Travel: Road closed as lorry gets stuck under bridge

By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 10:47 BST
Police have stated that a road has been closed this morning (Wednesday)

They said:

Part of the Oldstone Road at Muckamore is currently closed due to a lorry stuck under a bridge.

The closure is in place from the junction of the seven-mile straight.

More information as available

