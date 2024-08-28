Traffic & Travel: Road closed as lorry gets stuck under bridge
Police have stated that a road has been closed this morning (Wednesday)
They said:
Part of the Oldstone Road at Muckamore is currently closed due to a lorry stuck under a bridge.
The closure is in place from the junction of the seven-mile straight.
More information as available
