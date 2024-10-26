Traffic & Travel: Road closed this afternoon following road traffic collision
Police have asked motorist to avoid the area
Road users are advised that the Portaferry Road just outside Newtownards is closed following a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place but avoid the area if possible.
