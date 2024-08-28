Traffic & Travel: Road closed this afternoon - Wednesday - due to fallen tree

By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
A road has been closed after a fallen tree made the route impassable

The advice given was:

Motorists are advised that the Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint is closed due to a fallen tree.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Updates as available

