Traffic & Travel: Road closed this morning following what police describe as a 'serious' road traffic collision
The road is closed in both directions
Police said:
The Moylagh Road in Beragh is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at Main Street, Beragh and at the junction of the Moylagh Road and the Curr Road.
