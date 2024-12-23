Traffic & Travel: Road closed this morning following what police describe as a 'serious' road traffic collision

The road is closed in both directions

Police said:

The Moylagh Road in Beragh is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at Main Street, Beragh and at the junction of the Moylagh Road and the Curr Road.

