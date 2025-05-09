Traffic & Travel: Road users in Lisburn should expect delays tomorrow (Saturday May 10) due to the Mayor’s Carnival
Police have issued advice to motorists as Mayor’s Carnival takes place
Police have said:
We are advising road users to expect delays in Lisburn tomorrow, Saturday, 10th May, due to the Mayor’s Carnival, which is scheduled to take place in the city in the afternoon.
The parade will begin at 1pm, leaving from Lagan Valley Island, and making its way along Queens Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Square, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Seymour Street, and Queens Road.
The parade will terminate at Lagan Valley Island at approximately 3 pm.
Local road closures and diversions may be in place between 12.30pm and 3 pm.
