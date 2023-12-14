Traffic & Travel: Roads closed overnight reopen after 'serious' road traffic collisions
Traffic & Travel on Thursday December 14
Two major routes have been reopened following overnight closures due to traffic collisions.
Both roads were closed for much of the night,
The A1 dual carriageway at loughbrickland had been closed since Wednesday evening.
The A4 Belfast Road had been closed at Lisbellaw.
There are no further reports of delays this morning, Thursday 14
