Traffic & Travel: Sydenham bypass to remain open this weekend overturning planned closure
The road will however close from 10pm, today, Friday 22, until 6am on Saturday morning.
Prior to reopening the contractor will clear the site ready for the carriageway to fully open.
Minister O’Dowd said: “With a yellow Met office warning in place for part of Saturday a decision has been taken to not close the Sydenham bypass this weekend.
This was due to be the last weekend of works before an embargo on all non-essential roadworks on key arterial routes begins on Monday November 25 until January 5.
“This early opening of the bypass and the commencement of the embargo will help traffic flow, easing congestion and supporting businesses in the approach to the busy festive period.
“I would like to thank the public for their patience while these essential works have been ongoing.”
It is expected that the Sydenham bypass scheme will recommence in early January, however the Department will inform the travelling public when dates have been confirmed.
