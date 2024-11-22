Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Resurfacing work planned on the Sydenham bypass this weekend will not now proceed and the road will remain open, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will however close from 10pm, today, Friday 22, until 6am on Saturday morning.

Prior to reopening the contractor will clear the site ready for the carriageway to fully open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister O’Dowd said: “With a yellow Met office warning in place for part of Saturday a decision has been taken to not close the Sydenham bypass this weekend.

Sydenham Bypass to remain open over the weekend

This was due to be the last weekend of works before an embargo on all non-essential roadworks on key arterial routes begins on Monday November 25 until January 5.

“This early opening of the bypass and the commencement of the embargo will help traffic flow, easing congestion and supporting businesses in the approach to the busy festive period.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience while these essential works have been ongoing.”