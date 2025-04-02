Traffic & Travel: Town centre reopens as security ends - viable pipe bombs found, say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Dromore’s main roads has reopened after a security alert in which police found two viable pipe bombs.

Church Street was cordoned off at around 11.15am on today (2nd) after suspicious objects were found outside commercial premises in the area, with the PSNI warning the public to stay away from the area.

At around 7pm, police gave the all-clear.

Army technical officers were involved in checking the emergency along with police officers, and the PSNI announced the suspicious objects are “viable pipe bomb-type devices”. Said a spokesman: “They have now been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.” All roads have been reopened. Officers are appealing to anyone with information which could assist them with their enquiries into the incident to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 497 02/04/25.

The Church Street area in Dromore, Co Down

During the incident, deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the discovery was made at a yard belonging to A1 Recovery, which is situated beside day care and after-school facility the Old Station Nursery.

She added the area was cordoned off and evacuated pending examination of the devices.